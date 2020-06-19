Latter-day Saint Elder Holland released from hospital

Written by Mori Kessler
June 19, 2020
Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, Salt Lake City, Utah, Circe 2018 | Photo courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Latter-day Saint apostle Elder Jeffery R. Holland has been released from the hospital after he was admitted last week due to illness, according to a brief statement from the LDS church Friday.

“Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, who was hospitalized for brief observation, has been released from the hospital,” said Eric Hawkins, a spokesman for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “He is returning to normal activities. He and his family appreciate the prayers and concern on his behalf.”

The church reported earlier this week that Holland, 79, had been admitted to the hospital due to illness, yet had tested negative for signs of COVID-19.

Holland, who hails from St. George, became a member of the LDS church’s Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in 1994. Prior to that, he had served as a member of the church First Quorum of the Seventy. As an apostle in the church, Holland is one of 15 men – the quorum and three-member First Presidency combined – who make up the top leaders of the church.

Before becoming one of the church’s leading General Authorities, Holland was a professional educator.

Holland is also beloved among members of the church for the sermons he gives during the faith’s biannual general conferences.

