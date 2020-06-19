March 5, 1943 — June 14, 2020

John W. Glenn, 77, passed away June 14, 2020, on a peaceful Sunday morning at home surrounded by his loving wife and loving children. He was born on March 5, 1943, in Seattle, Washington to Heber John and Maxine Glenn. In 2004, John remarried the love if his life, Janet Kaskie in Las Vegas, Nevada at the bridge in the Venetian Hotel.

John was raised in Utah and when he was 18 years old, he learned to drive semi-trucks. He hauled clay for many years, eventually worked for FedEx Freight and retired in 2011.

John loved trucking, horses and raising horses, horse racing, golf, camping and ATV riding. He moved to Hurricane, Utah three years ago with his wife of 16 years, Janet, to play in the sand and enjoy the beautiful Southern Utah sunsets. John was a loving husband and he accepted three more adult children and treated them like they were his own children: Darrell, Jenifer and Ryan. They will miss John dearly. I admired him for his work ethic. He was always a hard worker before he retired. He was always there with a helping hand. He would worry more about you rather than his own self or health.

John is survived by his wife, Janet Glenn; daughters: Laurie Olsen, Cathie Glenn; son, John Glenn; son-in-law, Scott Olsen; and daughter-in-law, Karen Glenn. He has 10 incredible grandchildren and 12 beautiful great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers: Rob and Rhea Glenn; sisters: Sharon Brinkerhoff, Phyllis Nicastro and Rosalyn Roberts; brothers-in-law: Riley Roberts, Larry Nicastro; and sisters-in-law: Kathy Glenn, Kate Glenn.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

