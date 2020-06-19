‘Let’s prove that people can be safe and have fun’: Support local businesses at the St. George Home Expo

Stock image, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Featuring the latest in home automation, remodeling, design, security, outdoor living, beauty and more, the St. George Spring Home Expo is returning to St. George June 26-27 and will offer attendees the chance to find out what’s new in home improvement and spark the creative fire for home design.

Dave Laughlin, marketing director for Nationwide Expos, said the St. George Home Expo is a great opportunity for the people of Southern Utah and its neighboring communities to meet with local and national contractors. And for the do-it-yourself builders in the area, the spring expo is also a can’t miss event.

“It’s 80% locals – the ones who are actually going to come into your home and do the work,” Laughlin said. “They’re the ones that want to be front and center and want the opportunity to meet people who have these DIY projects.”

Laughlin told St. George News they are excited to welcome the community back to the Dixie Center St. George for the company’s first large gathering event since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

In a normal year, Nationwide Expos organizes around 70 expos in locations around the country, but with the pandemic environment, everything shut down after about only 25 shows.

“This is actually our first one back,” Laughlin said, adding that he wants to assure the public they are taking all necessary precautions and will be practicing new protocols throughout the show. He said they want attendees to feel comfortable, get their creative juices flowing and have a great day out with friends and family.

“We’re covering all of the CDC guidelines,” he said. “Our No. 1 focus with this first show is, ‘Let’s prove that people can be safe and have fun.'”

Masks will be provided for everyone, and sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the expo. Furthermore, all entrances and walkways will be staggered, and all aisles will follow one-way foot traffic patterns to help facilitate social distancing.

Laughlin said they have held the expo at the Dixie Center many times before, but to be able to come back to Southern Utah right now is amazing.

When people are looking for inspiration for their home innovations or improvements, sometimes they just need a little jolt of creativity, he said. The expo will run the gamut as far as variety of vendors. Attendees will find everything for the outside of the home – roofing, gutters, siding, windows, doors, landscaping, concrete, garage door installation and more – as well as anything a person might want for interior renovations.

No matter the size of the project or individual styles and tastes, Laughlin said the St. George Home Expo will have something for everyone.

Attendees will be able to get multiple quotes, products and services all in one place, he said. They can take advantage of deals that are only available at this exclusive show, potentially saving them thousands of the cost of their next home improvement project.

There is no exclusivity among the vendors, which allows consumers to find multiple providers that offer similar products or services. This gives people the chance to compare prices on the spot. To illustrate the benefits of the expo, Laughlin used the example of someone considering a roofing project:

That’s a big project, right? You can go to three or four different roofers, and you can learn what kind of roofing you’ve got, which kind of roof you want to step up to or even get a repair. In a very short span of time, you can learn more about roofs than maybe you want to know and then get some realistic quotes. These guys will set appointments – they love coming out.

However, Laughlin said you don’t have to be a homeowner to find something of interest at the expo.

“There are vendors who are just doing kitchen wares and cooking demonstrations. You can come in and learn a couple of cool new recipes,” he said. “There’s bedding, there’s spas, really just about anything you want. Come spend an hour and a half, go through all the aisles and have fun.”

For business owners and entrepreneurs in the home, garden, outdoor living or related industries, Laughlin suggested becoming an exhibitor at the expo and reserving a space to celebrate their services. Thousands of potential customers attend the expo throughout the weekend, and it is a great way to meet face-to-face with consumers and show off what they have to offer. Spaces for vendors can be booked online here.

The expo begins June 26 at 10 a.m. at the Dixie Center St. George and continues until 8 p.m. It opens again the next morning at 10 a.m. and concludes at 6 p.m.

Admission is $3, which includes free parking, and the first 1,000 people to claim their spots online will receive a ticket free. Admission will also be free for attendees who bring a canned food item for donation to the Utah Food Bank.

For more information, visit the St. George Home Expo website, Facebook page and Instagram, or call 801-660-4448.

Event details

What: St. George Home Expo.

When: June 26, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 27, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Dixie Center St. George, 1835 S. Convention Center Drive.

