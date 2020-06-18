MISSING: 23-year-old Benito Jose Barragan

A photo of Benito Jose Barragan who was reported missing to the St. George Police Department | Photo courtesy of the St. George Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The family of a man who was last seen in St. George 10 days ago is concerned for his well being.

Benito Jose Barragan was last seen on June 8 and has been reported missing to the St. George Police Department. He is listed as being 6 feet, 260 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

St. George Police Officer Tiffany Atkin told St. George News that Barragan has been transient and some of his belongings were found on Main Street. She also confirmed that his mother had not heard from him recently and that she is concerned about her son.

Before he went missing, officers spoke with Barragan on June 1, at which time he mentioned that he was trying to travel to California, so it is possible he could be out of the Southern Utah area. He is believed to be in possession of a Honda Shadow motorcycle.

Anyone with information about Barragan’s whereabouts is asked to call the St. George Police Department at 435-627-4300 and reference incident number 20p015403.

