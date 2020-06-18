Human-caused fire in Toquerville burns 30 acres

Photo of a 30-acre fire in Toquerville, Utah, June 17, 2020 | Photo courtesy of Lee Miller, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Fire crews responded to a fire in Toquerville Wednesday night that was burning along a ridge west of South Mulberry Drive.

There was a quick response to the fire, and it was put out by around 2 a.m. Thursday, Washington County fire warden Adam Heyder said.

Crews worked on scene through the night and will continue to work to put out any leftover embers that could rekindle.

Heyder also said that with the strong winds on Thursday, they are keeping a close eye on it. The cause is currently under investigation, but Heyder did say that it was a human-caused fire.

“We’re in fire restrictions for a reason, but people continue to go out and do things to cause fires,” Heyder said. “It’s kind of out of control at this point, and anything can cause a fire, any little spark.”

As for the current fire restrictions in place, Heyder said they have been seeing campfires in areas where there should not be campfires. He brought up Kolob Reservoir in particular, but he also spoke on other areas of the county, public lands with no established campgrounds and even residences. Fire crews are also still dealing with illegal burns.

“Some residences will have campfires and not fully put them out, which rekindles and catches their yards on fire,” Heyder said. “We continue to get people illegally burning, and we don’t allow burning while we’re under burning restrictions.”

If anyone has any information about the fire or the cause of the fire they can call the Washington County Sheriff’s office at (435) 634-5730.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.