TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Amy talk about their weekend picks:
See video at the top of this listing.
Weekend events | June 19 – June 21
Art
- Friday, 10:30 a.m. | Kimberbell Day at the Fair Machine Embroidery Event | Admission: $119 | Location: Quilted Works, 140 N. 400 West, St. George.
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Cosmic Realms: New Hours —until Sept. 22 | Admission: Free | Location: Art Provides, 35 N. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Black Lives Matter. Chalk the Lot, Art for Justice! | Admission: Free | Location: Best Friends Visitor Center, 235 S. 100 East, Kanab.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. | Make your drum | Admission: Various | Location: Aashiyana, Virgin.
- Saturday, noon | Dandylion Wishes Virtual Come to the Party Late Watercolor Whims | Admission: $95 | Location: Dandylion wishes, St. George.
- Saturday, 2-5 p.m. | Chalk Paint® Basics and Introduction to the Annie Sloan Method | Admission: $48 | Location: Reclaimed, 37 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
Education/enlightenment
- Thursday, 9 a.m., through Saturday, 5 p.m. | LEMI Mentor Training | Admission: Free | Location: Online.
- Friday, 4 p.m., through Saturday, 5 p.m. | SUU Orchestra Repair Class | Admission: Free | Location: Online.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. | CSLSG Virtual Sunday Services – FB Live | Admission: Free | Location: Facebook Live.
- Saturday, 1-5 p.m. | Aerial Silk Workshop | Admission: Various | Location: Origins Family Fitness.
Entertainment
- Friday, noon, through Saturday, 2:30 a.m. | Friday Films | Admission: Free | Location: Hildale Branch Library Washington County Library System, 440 E. Newel Ave., Hildale.
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Fiddler on the Roof | Admission: $20 | Location: St. George Musical Theater, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday, 9 p.m. | Drive In Friday | Admission: $10 | Location: Fiddlers Fun Center, 170 E. Fiddlers Canyon Road, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 7 p.m. | Improv Dixie – Out of the Woods | Admission: Various | Location: 214 N. 1000 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 7 p.m. | “Hairspray” | Admission: $5-15 | Location: Hurricane Fine Arts Center, 92 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | Summer Solstice New Moon Drum Circle | Admission: Free | Location: Downtown Yoga Awakened Soul, 50 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
Family
- Wednesday, 8 a.m., through Friday, 11 a.m. | Benjamin Freeman Reeves Family reunion | Admission: Various | Location: Zion Ponderosa Ranch and Resort – Zion National Park.
- Friday, 9 a.m. | Lego Master Builder | Admission: $50 | Location: Washington City Community Center.
- Saturday, noon | National Selfie Day at Famous Yeti Shave Ice | Admission: Free | Location: Famous Yeti Shaved Ice, 2928 S. Mall Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 5 p.m. | MERAKI Dance Team Presents: “Oh, The Places! You’ll Go!” | Admission: Free | Location: Hurricane City Recreation.
- Saturday, 6 p.m. | Father’s Day Celebration | Admission: Various | Location: Bristlecone Company, 67 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. | Drive In Saturday | Admission: $10 | Location: Fiddlers Fun Center, 170 E. Fiddlers Canyon Road, Cedar City.
Foods/vendors/charity
- Friday, noon | Blood Drive | Admission: Free | Location: Westside Baptist Church, 2299 W. 2000 North, St. George.
- Friday, 7 p.m. | Pure Romance Wine Night | Admission: Various | Location: 2954 E. Ashby Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Downtown Farmers’ Market | Admission: Free; food and beverage purchases vary | Location: Ancestor Square, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Downtown Farmers’ Market – Fred Openshaw Farms | Admission: Free; food and beverage purchases vary | Location: Ancestor Square, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
Music
- Friday, 8:30 p.m. | Sand Hollow Rock the Rock Bowl | Admission: $25 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 7 p.m. | Live Music – Skyler Ledesma | Admission: No cover; food and beverage purchases vary | Location: Wing Nutz, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 7:30-10 p.m. | Live Music by Nate Robinson | Admission: No cover; food and beverage purchases vary | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 8 p.m. | Live MUSIC w/ Josh Larsen | Admission: No cover | Location: Policy Kings Brewery, 223 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. | Saturday Night Karaoke with DJ Janelle! | Admission: No cover | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, noon | SMASH LABS RAGE ROOMS Ribbon Cutting Ceremony | Admission: Free | Location: Smash Labs Rage Rooms, 175 W. 900 South, Suite 12, St. George.
- Saturday, 8 p.m. | Show You’re PRIDE! | Admission: Free | Location: Policy Kings Brewery, 223 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
- Sunday, 1 p.m. | Summer solstice cacao and ecstatic dance | Admission: Various | Location: Be Hot Yoga and Be University, 558 E. Riverside Drive, Ste 210, St. George.
- Sunday, 7 p.m. | International Day of Yoga Celebration | Admission: $33 | Location: Downtown Yoga Awakened Soul, 50 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
- Sunday, 7:30 p.m. | Drum Love: New Moon Drum Circle & Group Healing | Admission: Free | Location: BREATHE of St George, 310 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Pilates at the Pond | Admission: Donation | Location: 2555 S. 1500 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 7-9 a.m. | Shop Ride | Admission: Free | Location: Rapid Cycling, 705 N. Bluff St., St. George.
- Saturday, 7:30-8:30 a.m. | Yoga in the Rock Bowl | Admission: Members, $10; nonmembers, $15 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. | Staycation Races Backyard Ultras | Admission: Various | Location: Vacation Races.
- Saturday, 8:30 a.m. | Nephi’s Twist to Rattle Snake Trail Ending at Toquerville Falls | Admission: Various | Location: Dixie 4 Wheel Drive.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. | Wim Hof Method Introduction | Admission: Various | Location: Be Hot Yoga and Be University, 558 E. Riverside Drive, Suite 210, St. George.
Have a tip for something happening next weekend?
Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.