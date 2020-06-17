TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

June 17, 2020

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Amy talk about their weekend picks:

Weekend events | June 19 – June 21

Art               

Education/enlightenment                

Entertainment                  

  • Friday, noon, through Saturday, 2:30 a.m. | Friday Films | Admission: Free | Location: Hildale Branch Library Washington County Library System, 440 E. Newel Ave., Hildale.
  • Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Fiddler on the Roof | Admission: $20 | Location: St. George Musical Theater, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
  • Friday, 9 p.m. | Drive In Friday | Admission: $10 | Location: Fiddlers Fun Center, 170 E. Fiddlers Canyon Road, Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 7 p.m. | Improv Dixie – Out of the Woods | Admission: Various | Location: 214 N. 1000 East, St. George.
  • Saturday, 7 p.m. | “Hairspray” | Admission: $5-15 | Location: Hurricane Fine Arts Center, 92 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
  • Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | Summer Solstice New Moon Drum Circle | Admission: Free | Location: Downtown Yoga Awakened Soul, 50 E. Tabernacle, St. George.

Family            

Foods/vendors/charity     

  • Friday, noon | Blood Drive | Admission: Free | Location: Westside Baptist Church, 2299 W. 2000 North, St. George.
  • Friday, 7 p.m. | Pure Romance Wine Night | Admission: Various | Location: 2954 E. Ashby Drive, St. George.
  • Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Downtown Farmers’ Market | Admission: Free; food and beverage purchases vary | Location: Ancestor Square, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
  • Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Downtown Farmers’ Market – Fred Openshaw Farms | Admission: Free; food and beverage purchases vary | Location: Ancestor Square, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.

Music            

  • Friday, 8:30 p.m. | Sand Hollow Rock the Rock Bowl | Admission: $25 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
  • Saturday, 7 p.m. | Live Music – Skyler Ledesma | Admission: No cover; food and beverage purchases vary | Location: Wing Nutz, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
  • Saturday, 7:30-10 p.m. | Live Music by Nate Robinson | Admission: No cover; food and beverage purchases vary | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
  • Saturday, 8 p.m. | Live MUSIC w/ Josh Larsen | Admission: No cover | Location: Policy Kings Brewery, 223 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 9 p.m. | Saturday Night Karaoke with DJ Janelle! | Admission: No cover | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.

Nightlife/social   

Outdoor/active/sporting     

Have a tip for something happening next weekend?

Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!

