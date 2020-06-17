Police locate juvenile suspects in burglary, vandalism cases

Two individuals seen from survelliance footage attempting to break into Cloud 9 Vapor in Cedar City, May 30, 2020 | Photo courtesy of Cedar City Police Department, St George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY —Police have located juvenile suspects in multiple incidents that occurred in Cedar City and Enoch.

Cedar City Police Department Sgt. Clint Pollock told Cedar City News the two individuals suspected of breaking into Cloud 9 Vapor on May 31 and a USA Gas Station on May 30 were recognized by an officer.

“Another officer identified who they were, and they were taken into custody for interviews,” Pollock said. “They were interviewed and we had enough probable cause to arrest them.”

Officials posted surveillance footage from Cloud 9 Vapor of the suspects breaking into the store on Facebook on June 1, asking the community to provide any information that may be helpful in locating the suspects.

Pollock said the department appreciates the community’s willingness to engage in the safety of Cedar City.

“We do receive a lot of tips when we put those things out there, and I appreciate everybody that takes the time to try and help out with whatever they can,” Pollock said.

The two suspects have been charged with counts of class A and class B misdemeanor theft, third-degree felony burglary, class B misdemeanor possession of burglary tools and class B misdemeanor criminal mischief.

Enoch Police Department Sgt. Isaac Askeroth told Cedar City News the individuals suspected of vandalizing 49 mailboxes in Enoch on June 1 were also located.

“We had an anonymous tip that led us to finding two juvenile suspects and having evidence to show that it was them who damaged all the mailboxes that night,” Askeroth said.

Askeroth said the suspects’ parents have been cooperative as the incident is handled through juvenile court.

“The parents are very supportive of the court procedure and are working towards an agreement with the court and victims to repair damages,” Askeroth said.

