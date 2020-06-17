Brush fire consumes 100 acres near Fillmore

File photo of a brush fire. | Photo by James Fitzgerald, Unsplash, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A brush fire ignited Wednesday afternoon about 12 miles northwest of Fillmore Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Millard County Fire District, the Bald Mountain Fire has consumed around 100 acres.

The area was the site of a much larger fire, also called the Bald Mountain Fire, in August and September 2018 that later merged with another fire to consume 120,000 acres and spread smoke into northern Utah that postponed several outdoor sporting events.

