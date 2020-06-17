Hildale man who sicced dog on deputies receives sentencing

Composite image with photo by Matt Gush/iStock/Getty Images Plus, inset is booking photo of Aryan Young, 21, of Hildale, taken in Washington County, Utah, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A Hildale man has been released from custody and sentenced to 24 months of bench probation following charges of aggravated assault for a vicious dog and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Aryan Young, 21, was sentenced on Friday for an incident that occurred on May 30 at Maxwell Park in Hildale in which Young’s dog bit two sheriff deputies. Syringes that tested positive for methamphetamine were also found on Young’s person, Colorado City Marshal Chief Rob Radley said.

Young was reported to have been at Maxwell park with an unleashed dog demanding to take someone’s car. An off-duty deputy overheard the exchange and called for backup.

While the deputy was calling in for backup, Young made an attempt to leave and then started beating on his chest and yelling to his dog to protect him, according to a statement written by one of the deputies.

“The dog then attacked me, biting me on the leg and drawing blood. I then, for my safety, shot the animal,” he wrote in the statement.

Two deputies were reportedly injured and sought medical attention following the incident. The dog, a German Shepherd Mastiff mix, did not survive.

According to court documents by the 5th District Court, Young pled guilty to a Class A misdemeanor for possession of a controlled substance and a Class B misdemeanor for a vicious dog. He was sentenced to 24 months of bench probation.

He was also fined $750 and ordered to have a drug and alcohol abuse evaluation. Additional fines and jail sentencing have been suspended by the judge and is dependent on Young’s full compliance with bench probation.

Young was released from the Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility on June 9.

