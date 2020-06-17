Ashley HomeStore has everything you need to spoil dad for Father’s Day, usher in the summer season

Stock image, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Father’s Day is less than a week away, but if you’re still struggling coming up with the perfect gift to show dad how much you really care, you are not alone.

Many fathers would cherish tickets to a sporting event or a gift card to their favorite movie theater, but with most activities canceled by the coronavirus shutdown and travel and entertainment choices limited, the best option this year could be finding something they can enjoy all year while in the comfort of their home.

The experts at locally owned and operated Ashley HomeStore in St. George — the No. 1 name in furniture in Southern Utah — understand how frustrating it can be deciding on what to buy for the most important men in our lives. This year they want to help make the process simple and easy.

Whether it is a comfortable chair to relax in at the end of a long day, an entertainment center for his man cave or a new smoker for Sunday gatherings, Ashley HomeStore has a variety of unique gift ideas for those fathers who are notoriously difficult to please.

Comfy and cozy

Todd Pendleton, owner of Ashley HomeStore in St. George, says that furniture is the perfect gift idea for Father’s Day because it will last for years to come, and every time they use it, they remember how exactly much you care.

“What dads really want is something they can’t go out and buy,” Pendleton said. “You can go get him a tie, you can get him golf balls, but what he really wants is something that will last for years and years. Furniture is a great option.”

Replacing something that is worn out, like his favorite chair, can be a great option, and Ashley HomeStore has an incredible selection of recliners. According to their website, if dad needs “relaxation in a big way,” they have everything from basic reclining chairs to swivel recliners to fully automatic electric recliners that adjust with the push of a button.

For a full list of options, visit the website here.

More time to relax

This summer is going to be different for almost everyone because COVID-19 fallout, Pendleton said, and some people might be spending more time closer to home. So now is the perfect time to purchase new living room furniture at some amazing discounts.

Experts say proper seating can create intimacy and warmth in your home, even in smaller living room areas. To maximize space, smaller items like a loveseat instead of a full sectional sofa should be considered.

From a subtly modern loveseat by Arcola to the mid-century designed Cardello loveseat, Ashley offers several styles to meld into anyone’s lifestyle and tastes.

For a full list of loveseats, visit the website here.

Enjoy the outside

With summer weather in full swing, your family and friends will probably be spending a lot more time outside, and the experts at Ashley HomeStore want to help best utilize your outdoor space.

Living in the desert means having to make adjustments to spend time outside.

“We live where we live because of the weather,” Pendleton said, “but a couple months each year, we have to do a few extra things to be outside and stay comfortable.”

A new patio umbrella is an easy way to create a shady oasis in any backyard, he said. Ashley’s patio umbrellas are constructed with colorfast Nuvella fabric to block out the sun’s harsh rays, and with a huge selection to choose from, they have colors to match any style patio furniture. Available in octagonal, cantilever, tilting and many other types, they can help protect you and your outdoor furniture for many years to come.

For a full list of options, visit the website here.

Working from home

In light of recent times, the home office has become more important than ever for many Americans. Unfortunately, most do not have the right furniture to be completely effective.

The experts at Ashley understand that staying productive at home can be challenging for some people. Giving the home office the same amount of attention as the rest of the home by choosing the right furnishings can help make the transition easier.

One of the most important things to consider is selecting a desk that is both comfortable and has enough space to be useful – whether for production, storage or organization. An adjustable bookshelf for extra storage in the room can also be a good addition.

Whether you’re looking for a simple computer table to home-school the kids, a writing desk or full home desk set, Ashley HomeStore has a wide selection of arrangements to help build the home office of your dreams.

For a full list of options, visit the website here.

Ashley HomeStore is located at 2376 Red Cliffs Drive in St. George. The showroom is open Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

To speak with an expert today, call 435-628-1881 or visit the website for more information.

Written by ANDREW PINCKNEY, St. George News.

