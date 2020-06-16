Fire damages home’s garage in Enoch

Scene of garage fire at a residence in Enoch, Utah that occurred the afternoon of June 14, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — A fire in Enoch over the weekend burned the interior of a home’s attached garage and its contents.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m. Sunday, dispatchers received a call reporting a structure fire at 4637 N. Santa Fe Trail in Enoch. Multiple fire crews responded to the scene with their equipment, including three fire engines, one ladder truck and one heavy rescue truck.

“The fire was contained to the garage, but there was smoke damage throughout the home,” Cedar City Fire Chief Mike Phillips said.

As seen from the street, the interior of the garage and the items stored inside appeared to be heavily damaged. It did not appear that any vehicles had been parked inside the garage at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported, and Phillips said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

