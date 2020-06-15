Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

This 2019 file photo shows the effects of a partnership between the city of St. George, Southwest Utah Public Health and Spin to set up a temporary protected bicycle lane on South Main Street to evaluate the potential for a permanent lane, St. George, Utah, Oct. 22, 2019 | Photo by David Louis St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, June 13-14.

See the related stories at the bottom of this page for five honorable mention stories.

ST. GEORGE — RedRiver Health and Wellness, a company based out of Southern Utah, started their COVID-19 antibody study in late April and the preliminary results have come back.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — A 20-year-old man charged with negligent homicide following an overdose death in Washington City last year was sentenced to serve 37 months in a federal prison for drug distribution during a hearing held in U.S. District Court last week, while his state charges were dropped.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — As the weather throughout Southern Utah begins to warm, outdoor enthusiasts are taking to St. George’s extensive hike and bike trail system in increasing numbers. Unfortunately, one component for fun in the sun will be missing.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — Authorities in Springdale are seeking information on a Yosemite Sam wood carving that was stolen from a business in the Springdale area last month.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — The Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service released a draft environmental impact study for the Northern Corridor project Friday and encourages the public to submit comments on the study between now and early September.

Read complete story here.

The top five honorable mention stories can be found below in the related stories.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.