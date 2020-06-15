Utah Humane Society donating cat, dog food to households in need; register now

Stock Image of a cat and dog | Image by StockSnap from Pixabay, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Utah Humane Society will be at the St. George Animal Shelter, 605 E. Waterworks Drive, Wednesday from 8 a.m. to noon to pass out dog and cat food to people in need.

“We’re offering assistance to pet owners who are experiencing difficulty in the St. George area, so they can continue to feed their dog or cat. Pets provide comfort, unconditional love and companionship, which is more important than ever during these challenging times,” Utah Humane Society director of marketing and communications Deann Shepherd told St. George News in an email.

Reservations are being taken now for the St. George Pet Food Pick Up Event so that the Humane Society knows how much food to bring down and to ensure social distancing and touchless distribution.

Those in need of dog and/or cat food must reserve a pickup time by filling out and submitting the Utah Humane Society online form.

The event is limited to receiving one bag of dry dog or cat food and/or up to 10 cans of wet dog or cat food. The Utah Humane Society cannot honor requests for specific brands or flavors of food. Available pet food will be distributed to registered participants during their scheduled pick up time.

“The Utah Humane Society is fortunate to have great supporters who have donated enough dog and cat food that we’re able to provide for our animals and share with those in need,” the email said.

Event details

What: St. George Pet Food Pick Up Event.

When: Wednesday, June 17, 8 a.m. to noon.

Where: St. George Animal Shelter, 605 E. Waterworks Drive, St. George.

Cost: Free; registration required.

Register: Online.

