June 19, 1944 — June 11, 2020

Harry Howard Pethoud, Jr passed away on June 11, 2020. Harry was born June 19, 1944, in Englewood, Colorado to Harry and Ethel (née Wade) Pethoud.

Harry graduated from Englewood High School in 1963 and then became a Journeyman Sheet Metal Worker. He worked as an Air Balancer and went on to own Denver Test & Balance for 20 years.

Harry and Sheila Anne Miller met May 10, 1975, and married July 2, 1978. They were inseparable for 45 years.

Harry enjoyed metalworking, trap shooting, investing, and home improvement projects. He had the mind of an inventor and was always looking to build a better mousetrap. He loved to help others and was an enthusiastic teacher and advisor with a ready wit and infectious laugh.

In 2002, Harry and Sheila left Littleton to explore the country in an RV. They made many friends in these years. By 2008 they decided to settle in Saint George, Utah and felt welcomed to the community.

Harry is survived by his wife, Sheila of Saint George, Utah, his daughter Tracey Payne of Omaha, Nebraska, his siblings Gary Pethoud of Littleton, Colorado, and Dorothy Lloyd Chillicothe, Missouri, and many nieces and nephews. Harry was preceded in death by his parents, Harry Sr. and Ethel Pethoud of Littleton, Colorado.

Please join Harry’s family and friends Thursday, June 18, 2020, at 5:30 p.m. to remember Harry and celebrate his life at Southland Bible Church 195 E. Arrowweed Drive Washington, Utah 84780. Feel free to honor Harry by wearing your most comfortable jeans.

In lieu of flowers, his family asks that you honor the charity of your choice.

Friends and family are invited to sign Harry Howard Pethoud’s online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah, (435) 673-2454.