Frances Windle Yost Hollister Weaver

Frances was born over 100 years ago on July 1, 1918, in Bellevue, Pennsylvania to Margaret May Windle and Oliver Clifton Yost. She peacefully passed away in her sleep on June 13, 2020, in St George, Utah

Thanks to the loving care of her mother, Frances miraculously survived the historic flu pandemic of 1918 to go on to live a very long, happy productive life. After her father died when Frances was only 2 years old, her mother remarried Harry Tyerman who was the only father she ever knew and the father of her half-brother Bill.

In 1940, Frances married Gerald Earl Hollister in Van Nuys, California. Together, they had three children: Ila May, Christine and Robert. After over 40 years of happy marriage, Gerald passed in 1981. She successfully learned to navigate through life on her own, even traveling to Alaska and China. In June 1985, she married Robert S. Weaver in Oceanside, California. They were married until Bob’s passing in 2008.

Frances was a faithful member of the Oceanside Methodist Church where she sang in the choir, chaired many committees and organized many fundraising and social events. Besides artfully mastering handicrafts such as baking, sewing, knitting and crocheting, she was an avid gardener and woodworker. Her strong faith allowed her to live through the early death of her daughter, Ila May, in 2004.

She is survived by her daughter, Christine, and son, Robert (both of St George) and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a few great-great-grandchildren.

She was always cheerful, optimistic and singing God’s praise. She will be eternally loved and missed by all who were privileged to enjoy her company.

The family would like to thank the staff of Gentle Touch Home Care, The Meadows and Dixie Hospice for her very excellent care.

Funeral services will be held in Newport Beach, California where she will be interred next to her husband Gerald.

