Dolores ‘Doe’ Giron Johnson

Mother, sister, aunt and friend, Dolores Angelina Giron Johnson, went to be with the Lord on the morning of June 8, 2020. Her sister Julie was by her side as she took her last breath. Dolores was born August 1954 in Murray City, Utah to Miqueas and Fabiola Giron. She was the third born of six children.

Dolores was raised in Kearns, Utah and graduated from Kearns High School in 1972. She worked as a seamstress and receptionist for many years. The life achievement Dolores was most proud of was being a mother to her daughter, Tiffany, whom she loved with all of her heart and was her #1 fan.

She enjoyed making arts and crafts, a good road trip, and spending time with her loved ones. Dolores was a thoughtful woman and loved sending her family and friends cards in the mail, each envelope was always filled with love, lots of confetti, and sometimes a dollar or two. She loved colorful things, clothes, makeup, art. She loved her jewelry and anything with an angel on it.

Dolores was an empathetic and loving soul who made a lasting impression on anyone that she met. She had a generous heart with she loved deeply. Her earthly presence will be forever missed, and her peaceful loving energy forever felt.

Dolores is survived by her daughter, Tiffany; siblings: Gina, Julie, Michael, and JoAn; nieces and nephews: Jennifer (children; Vanessa, Camille, Mason, Bradley, Anthony), Michelle (husband; Calvin, sons; Anthony, Travon), Stefanie (son; Austin), Jared (wife; Hope, children; Diego, Henry, Lucca, River, Bella, Gideon), Melanie (daughter; Angel), Nicole (sons; Isaiah, Giovanni), Kristofer, Jesus, her dog; Zoey; and the father of her daughter, Don (Trish) Johnson. She is preceded in death by her parents, Miqueas and Fabiola; brother, Anthony; and her dog, Sophie.

A memorial service will be held in her honor at a later date.

