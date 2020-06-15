Crash on River Road sends 2 to hospital, clogs lunch time traffic

ST. GEORGE —A two-vehicle crash that sent a driver and passenger to the hospital Monday was set in motion when the driver of the second vehicle reportedly failed to yield while turning into the Target parking lot, authorities say.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m., officers and emergency personnel were dispatched to the 400 block of River Road on a two-vehicle crash involving a white Hyundai passenger car and a white Jeep Liberty.

Both occupants in the Hyundai were injured in the crash and transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center by ambulance, St. George Police Officer Tiffany Atkin said.

At the time of the collision, the Jeep was heading south on River Road and entered the turn lane to make a left-hand turn into the Target parking lot while the Hyundai was heading north on the same street.

The Jeep was struck when it turned directly in front of the northbound Hyundai, Atkin said. The impact sent the passenger car spinning across the roadway, injuring the occupants and leaving the vehicle heavily damaged.

The impact caused severe damage to the front of the Hyundai and both vehicles were subsequently towed from the scene. The woman driving the Jeep was later cited for failing to yield on a left-hand turn.

Traffic came to a halt initially as the vehicles were partially blocking both directions of travel, and once additional officers arrived, traffic was diverted away from the crash as responders tended to the scene.

“Traffic is always impacted,” Atkin said. “But, luckily, our tow truck drivers arrived really quickly and we were able to get this cleared.”

