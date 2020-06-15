2 new coronavirus deaths reported in Washington County; Beaver County has first infection

Photo illustration | Photo by Adalhelma, Pixabay, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Two COVID-19 deaths were reported in Southern Utah Monday, and Beaver County had its first resident test positive for the virus, which, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has infected 2,107,632 people and killed 116,029 nationwide in four months.

The Utah Department of Health reported that both of the deaths were of people in Washington County. Of the seven people who have died of COVID-19 in Southern Utah, all but one have died in Washington County.

The first death was of a male in his 50s. It is unknown if they had any other underlying medical conditions. The other deceased was a male between 70 and 85 with underlying medical conditions. Both deaths were also reported by the Southwest Utah Public Health Department.

Both of the deceased were hospitalized. Hospitalizations also went up over the weekend. There are now 20 local residents in the hospital with the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the last county in Southern Utah that had not had a coronavirus case lost that status Monday as Beaver County recorded its first case.

Since the first positive test in Southern Utah on March 21, the coronavirus has spread to 827 people locally with 77.4% (640) of those being in Washington County.

Southern Utah coronavirus count (as of June 15, 2020, one-day increase in parentheses)

Positive COVID-19 tests: 827 (21 new)

Washington County: 640 (15 new)

Iron County: 178 (5 new)

Garfield County: 4

Kane County: 4

Beaver County: 1 (1 new)

Deaths: 7 (2 new)

Washington County: 6 (2 new)

Iron County: 1

Hospitalized: 20 (1 new, 2 removed)

Tested: 15,864 (785 new tests)

Recovered: 549 (25 new)

