Portions of Southern Utah, Mesquite starting week in red flag fire warning

Smoke soars above the Pecan fire in Hurricane, Utah, on June 10, 2020. | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A red flag warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for Washington, Iron and Beaver counties as well as Mesquite, Nevada.

The warning for the areas of Southern Utah is from noon Monday to 9 p.m. Tuesday. The warning in Mesquite extends fro 11 a.m. PDT Tuesday until 8 p.m. that same day.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or are imminent. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

According to the National Weather Service, the area will experience southwest winds of 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph Monday and 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph Tuesday. There will be an 9% relative humidity.

Critical fire weather conditions are possible, and fire starts could spread rapidly.

