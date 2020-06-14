Firefighters hold ground at Jacob Lake as Mangum Fire grows

The Magnum fire in Arizona's Kaibab National Forest seen from Kane County on June 12, 2020. | Photo courtesy Paige Cox, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The brush fire in Northern Arizona’s Kaibab National Forest has grown to 19,806 acres, but firefighters have managed to hold the line at Jacob Lake.

The U.S. Forest Service said as of Sunday evening, the Mangum Fire is still 2% contained. The fire, about 35 miles south of Kanab, has spread smoke into Southern Utah and along with Jacob Lake has forced the closure of the Grand Canyon’s North Rim.

The Forest Service reports no structures have been lost in the Jacob Lake area as crews have held the line with burnout operations and retardant drops.

The Arizona Department of Transportation has closed Highway 89A from approximately Marble Canyon to Fredonia and Highway 67 to the Grand Canyon for public safety. The U.S. Forest Service additionally has enacted a closure of the entire fire area.

