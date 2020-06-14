House fire in Parowan displaces family

PAROWAN — A family in Parowan has been displaced after a fire damaged their home Friday night.

Parowan Fire Capt. Dan Stubbs told Cedar City News the fire was first called in to dispatch at approximately 6:20 p.m., reporting that a residence at 245 E. 200 South was burning.

There was one person inside the house at the time of the fire, Stubbs said, adding, “She was able to get out safely.”

Stubbs said the fire appears to have started in the southwest portion of the home but added that the cause is still under investigation.

Stubbs said the building sustained extensive damage, particularly in that area where it is believed to have started.

“The roof was damaged, the attic was damaged,” he said. “I’m not 100% sure on money-wise cost, but there was a good amount of damage on that southwest corner.”

“Water and smoke damage was prevalent throughout the house,” Stubbs added.

No injuries were reported.

A couple hours later Friday evening, while firefighters were finishing cleaning up the scene, neighbors and friends were seen carrying out everything from clothing on hangers to framed pictures for safekeeping.

Stubbs said he believes the family will be able to recover from the loss.

“I’m sure they will,” he said. “They’re a resilient family and they have a lot of community support.”

More than two dozen firefighters from multiple agencies responded to the incident, including crews from the Parowan, Paragonah and Brian Head fire departments, in addition to Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands and U.S. Bureau of Land Management.

