Police seeking public’s help in finding varmint responsible for taking Yosemite Sam carving in Springdale

Written by Cody Blowers
June 14, 2020
Authorities are seeking information on a Yosemite Sam wood carving similar to the photo that was taken from a storefront in May, Springdale, Utah, May 16, 2020 | Photo courtesy of the Springdale Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Authorities in Springdale are seeking information on a Yosemite Sam wood carving that was stolen from a business in the Springdale area last month.

The wood carving depicting Yosemite Sam was taken May 16 from a storefront on Lion Boulevard shortly after 11 p.m., according to surveillance footage collected by police, Springdale Police Officer Britt Ballard said.

The footage showed a heavy-set man wearing jeans, a mask and a hoodie, Ballard said, completely concealing his face, which left authorities with little to work with in terms of a more detailed suspect description.

Officers also viewed footage captured by the many Utah Department of Transportation cameras in the area, but were unable to narrow down the vehicle make or model from the vehicles that crossed paths with the cameras at the time the incident presumably took place.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual responsible for the theft, or anyone with information relating to the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Springdale Police Department at 435-634-5730 and reference case number 20U000256.

