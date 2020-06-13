June 16, 1933 — June 5, 2020

Robert E. Markus, 86, died unexpectedly on June 5, 2020. He was born Robert Earl Markus on June 16, 1933, in Midvale, Utah.

Robert was raised in Midvale, Utah, born to parents Max and Jennie Markus, and the second oldest of eight children. In 1953, Robert married Barbara Uremovich, with whom he shared 60 wonderful years of marriage. He was a devoted husband, grandfather, uncle, brother and friend.

Robert served his country in the United States Army from 1954 to 1956 as a Truck Driver in the 704th tank battalion in Fort Hood, Texas. After his service in the Army, he worked for Kennecott and McDonnell Douglas, he was a volunteer firefighter, a gardener/handyman, EMT, a real estate agent and more. Robert moved his family to California in 1964 to attend the Art Center School in Los Angeles. He retired more times than one can count and continued working. Post-retirement, he was a bus driver for the Senior Center, and most recently worked at Kohls. He loved to spend time with his family and friends. He enjoyed painting, being creative, and helping others. He was always ready with a friendly smile and a good joke.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Barbara; his brothers: Bill, George, Glen; and sister, Maxine. He is survived by his three children: Sharla, Kari and Steven; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two brothers: Allen and Kenny; and sister, Lucille.

Memorial services will be postponed at this time due to COVID-19. The family would like everyone to be able to attend services and will make arrangements as soon as possible.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that you give a donation to a charity of your choice.

