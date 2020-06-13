Brush Fire growing near Panguitch Lake, no threat to property

File photo of a brush fire. | Photo by James Fitzgerald, Unsplash, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The U.S. Forest Service said a human-caused fire erupted Saturday afternoon near Panguitch Lake but is no threat to property and isn’t expected to get out of control.

The Cooper Knoll Fire was reported at 5:34 p.m. Saturday burning in timber litter and grass. While there is presently no containment, there are no anticipated control problems as the fire is moving towards an area previously treated with prescribed fire.

There are no structures currently threatened by the fire that has consumed 30 acres.

The attack on the fire includes several engines with the support of air drops.

Smoke is trailing off to the Northeast and may be visible from Panguitch.

There are presently no street closures or evacuations.

