Driver loses control of vehicle after colliding with semi on I-15 near Southern Parkway

ST. GEORGE — A car on northbound Interstate 15 spun out of control Saturday afternoon and ended up in the median just north of the Southern Parkway interchange after colliding with a passing semitractor.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m., witnesses called 911 to report a possible drowsy or otherwise impaired driver on northbound I-15 in Arizona who was said to be having trouble staying in their lane and was driving recklessly, Utah Highway Patrol Trooper James Jessop said.

“The vehicle almost lost control several times and even into Utah he (the driver) was all over his lanes, swinging back and forth until he hit a semitruck and spun out of control and ended up in the median,” Jessop said.

The car had spun into the median and came to a stop with the front of it facing south. The front driver-side corner of the car was also damaged from the impact with the passing semi.

The car was eventually towed from the scene.

While the issuance of a citation to the driver for the incident was likely, Jessop said, law enforcement on the ground had yet to determine if the driver, a man who appeared to be in his early to mid-20s, was impaired or not.

No injuries were reported in connection with the collision, nor was traffic blocked by the incident. Traffic passing by the scene nonetheless slowed at times as motorists either slowed down to gawk at the crash or safely passed by the public safety vehicles they saw parked along the roadside.

Units from the St. George Police and Fire departments and Washington County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the incident.

