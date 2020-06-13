Ivins City puts on a show with new welcome signs

A new sign welcomes visitors to Ivins City, Utah on May 22, 2020. | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News

IVINS CITY — The visual show of red mountains and dark skies that is Ivins City has a new marquee created by the same company that builds the dazzling signs of the Las Vegas Strip.

Drivers traveling on Old Highway 91 may have noticed the new Ivins City welcome signs that were recently installed at the east and west entrances to the city.

“We’ve heard nothing but positive comments about them,” Mayor Chris Hart said.

Once electronics are fully installed, the signs will light up at night with an LED starfield signifying the dark skies Ivins City is known for.

Designed to look like the city logo designed five years ago, the sign also features the big red mountains of the area’s landscape.

The larger sign is at the intersection of Old Highway 91 and Rachel Drive and is 20 feet wide by 8 feet tall. The smaller sign, at 11 feet wide by just over 4 feet tall, is near Old Highway 91 and Crescent Moon Trail near Ivins Reservoir. The back of this sign has a welcome sign to Fire Lake Park.

Young Electric Sign Co. (YESCO) of Salt Lake City has built many of the large marquee signs that dot the Las Vegas Strip. Through Ivins City resident Ryan Cain, who is a manager at YESCO’s local sign division, the sign-maker built the two monuments for Ivins City at a cost of $50,390.

The Ivins City Council approved the signs at its March 5 meeting, but the process to create them was spearheaded by former Council Member Ron Densley before his retirement at the end of 2019.

“We looked at a number of drawings and listened to several other ideas before we discovered we had what we liked staring us in the face,” Hart said. “We think we made a good choice.”

