March 10, 1993 — June 9, 2020

Trevor Syphus Lee left this earth for new adventures on June 9, 2020. He was 27 years old. Trevor was born to Katherine Syphus and Jerry Lee on March 10, 1993. He was the third child of five. Trevor loved life and making people happy. He was a friend to everyone he met and wanted to make sure no one was ever alone. Trevor also loved making holidays special, scented candles, traveling, arts and crafts, video gaming, funny animal memes and keeping life interesting. Trevor was a fabulous chef. He loved being involved in the details of the lives of his immediate family, cousins and friends.

He served a mission in Brazil from 2013-2015 for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served selflessly. Trevor was a senior at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah when he passed away due to COVID-19. His parents, brothers Matthew and Landon, and sisters Gretchen and Kristie hope to embrace the compassion he signified during his earthly life. The Christ-like love that he gave this world will always be remembered. His smile will live on in the smiles of every heart he touched.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, June 17, from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, followed by a graveside service at 10 a.m. at Tonaquint Cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street St. George, Utah 84770. (435) 673-2454.

Friends and family are invited to sign Trevor Syphus Lee’s online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com