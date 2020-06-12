Mangum Fire grows; Sheriff’s Office evacuates Jacob Lake

A picture shows of Jacob Lake, Jacob Lake, Arizona, date unspecified | Photo by Ron Chafin, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — At 4:40 p.m. Friday, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office announced evacuations in the Jacob Lake area due to the Mangum Fire on the north rim of the Grand Canyon. The fire has also caused the closure of state Route 89A from milepost 608 to 545.

According to a release, the evacuations included the Jacob Lake Inn and campgrounds around the inn near the junction of SR 89A and 67. Forest Service officials deemed that the Mangum Fire had become a threat to residents and visitors.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the Mangum Fire had burned 2,238 acres as of Friday morning with no current acreage available. However, the fire grew about 1,400 acres yesterday.

Gerry Perry, the Fire Information Officer for the Mangum Fire, confirmed that the fire grew 5 miles with winds coming from the south to push the fire north.

According to a video on the U.S. Forest Service – Kaibab National Forest Facebook page, the fire started on June 8 near Big Springs, Arizona. The fire saw a large increase on Thursday afternoon with dry brush throughout the area.

“Coming into the next two days, red flag conditions are predicted and rapid and extreme fire growth is expected both days,” Operations Section Chief Matt Rau said in the video.

Perry also said higher winds are expected tomorrow, and conditions are forecast to be ideal for fire growth. This includes high temperatures, low humidity, high winds and an unstable atmosphere.

He added that hotshot crews from various areas are responding to the fire.

