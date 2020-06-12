Suspects smash through windows in string of car burglaries in Washington City, St. George

Multiple vehicles were broken into in St. George and Washington City Sunday where suspects smashed through windows to gain entry, St. George, Utah, Photos courtesy of Jeslyn WIttig, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A string of vehicle burglaries reported in Washington City and St. George on Sunday left extensive damage and loss in its wake when the suspects smashed through the windows in at least three vehicles to get to the valuables inside.

On Sunday, two cars were vandalized and broken into while parked at the Bloomington Country Club in St. George in the late afternoon, according to a message received by Jeslyn Wittig, one of the individuals who’s Chevrolet Suburban was broken into after the suspects smashed through the rear window on the driver’s side.

Two windows were smashed on the second vehicle, a silver Infiniti, Wittig noted in the message, after the suspect smashed through the front driver’s side window to gain entry and then smashed the rear window as well. Moreover, going through the windows prevented the car alarms from going off, and nothing of value was visible when the incidents occurred, she added.

More than $3,200 was charged on the credit cards taken from the two vehicles shortly after they were broken into.

In Washington City, four vehicle burglaries were reported, three of which took place at Sullivan Park on Washington Fields Road, while the fourth was reported about a mile away at Dog Town Park, Washington City Police Chief Jason Williams told St. George News.

Williams added that the following day, officers responded to a vehicle burglary reported at the Washington City Walmart.

In two of the three incidents reported at Sullivan Park, Williams said, the suspects smashed through the windows while the third was reportedly left unlocked.

While there’s no way to deter these types of crimes, there are steps residents can take to make their vehicle a much less appealing target.

According to Nationwide, thieves, above all, are looking for opportunities when committing these “smash and grab” crimes.

“Make them work for their pilfered prizes, and they’ll most likely just forget it and move on to an easier target,” the insurance agency says.

The first recommendation is to lock the vehicle and make sure all windows are closed. Additionally, these suspects are typically attracted to something they see, so, before getting out of ht vehicle, make sure all valuables are out of sight, or better yet, out of the vehicle altogether.

Parking where the car remains highly visible also helps, including well-lit busy lots and near other vehicles whenever possible.

