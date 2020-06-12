June 16, 1933 — June 9, 2020

Brigitte K. Dautel passed away June 9, 2020. She was born June 16, 1933, in Breslau, Germany and spent her childhood under the care and protection of her beloved mother and, together with her six siblings, experienced first-hand the terrible events and privations of World War II and its aftermath.

Brigitte married her beloved husband Eugene in her native Germany and together they immigrated to the United States in 1952 where they settled in Salt Lake City. The challenges they experienced as immigrants trying to provide for their growing family were daunting, but with hard work and singular determination, they raised five children whose needs never went unmet. Along the way, they both developed a deep appreciation for and love of the country that was theirs by choice.

Brigitte served faithfully in many church capacities both with young children and adults. Perhaps her most cherished service took place when she and Eugene moved to St. George to serve a three-year mission, fulfilling a life-long goal they shared. After Eugene’s passing in 1999, Brigitte devoted much of the rest of her life to furthering the work she and her husband had pursued from the earliest days of their marriage, temple work and genealogy. She tirelessly researched her ancestry and spent countless days in the St. George temple performing ordinances on behalf of her ancestors. Brigitte uniquely bridged the gap between her descendants and her ancestors who were ever-present in her life.

Brigitte’s life was a living example of faith, hard work, devotion, generosity and determination as those traits related to her Heavenly Father, family, fellow man and country. Her testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ is her most prized possession.

