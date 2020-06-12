2 Hondas badly damaged in 3-vehicle crash in St. George

ST. GEORGE — Two vehicles were badly damaged following a three-vehicle crash in St. George Friday afternoon.

Just after noon, multiple units from the St. George Police Department, including members from the Mountain Bike Patrol, responded to the scene of a collision at Ft. Pierce Drive and River Road, St. George Police Officer Berkeley Christian told St. George News.

When officers arrived on scene, they immediately began diverting traffic around the accident where two Honda CR-Vs were incapacitated and blocking the intersection. They soon discovered a total of three vehicles were involved, a Chevy pickup was pulled off to the side of the road in an empty dirt lot near the accident.

An early model, silver Honda CR-V was traveling northbound on River Road and had entered the left turn lane preparing to turn onto Ft. Pierce Drive, Christian said. Seeing the light was yellow, the driver proceeded to enter the intersection. At the same time, a red Chevy Silverado pickup traveling south, also entered the intersection when the light was still yellow.

“The silver SUV turned left in front of this red pickup,” Christian said.

A collision occurred between the two vehicles, and the Silverado pushed the silver CR-V into a tan, Honda CR-V traveling east, which was waiting at the red light preparing to turn from Ft. Pierce Drive onto River Road.

“No injuries, everybody was wearing their seat belts,” he said. “A citation is being issued to the silver SUV’s driver for failing to yield on a left turn.”

Failure to yield accidents are common in St. George, and Christian advised everyone to proceed safely when entering any intersection.

“Make sure that when you do come to an intersection and the light is yellow, yield to through traffic and then when the intersection’s clear, then you can make your left turn,” he said. “Drive safe; we all want to get home.”

Traffic was slowed for about an hour as both Honda CR-Vs were rendered undrivable and had to be towed from the scene.

