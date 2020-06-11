Brush fire behind veterinary clinic threatens structures and animals

Flames from a brush fire behind a veterinary clinic on Dixie Drive in St. George, Utah, June 10, 2020 | Photo courtesy of Julie Lindquist, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Fire Department was paged out to a brush fire off of Dixie Drive behind a veterinary clinic and near a Dairy Queen Wednesday night.

The fire started around 9 p.m. Wednesday near the bike path below the structures and was quickly extinguished by fire crews.

“It was probably an acre in size and burned along the drainage by the bike path,” SGFD Batallion Chief Darren Imlay said. “It wasn’t moving really fast, the winds were fairly light, and we were able to knock it down fairly quickly.”

Imlay said the cause of the fire is unknown, but said people sometimes throw cigarettes or children play along the bike path, which could have been a possible cause.

He added there was some heavy brush near the drainage area, so the flames were rather high. The flames did climb up a power pole above the brush, but it was not damaged.

“The structure was threatened, and they do have some large animals, I think they do have some horses behind the vet clinic,” Imlay said. “There was a chance that it was threatening structures and some livestock.”

