High winds, low humidity prompt critical fire weather warning for Southern Utah

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon Friday to 9 p.m. Saturday.

Affected areas include cities and outdoor areas throughout Iron and Washington counties, as well as most of Beaver and Kane counties.

South to southwest winds of 15-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph are expected, with relative humidity minimum values of 7-10%.

According to the NWS, critical fire weather conditions are possible, and any fire starts could spread rapidly.

Precautions and preparedness

If you are traveling or planning to recreate using ATVs or similar vehicles, take the following precautions to avoid starting a wildfire:

Avoid driving or parking your vehicle in tall grass.

Never throw a lighted cigarette out of a vehicle.

When pulling a trailer, attach safety chains securely; loose chains can drag on the pavement and cause sparks, igniting roadside fires.

Look behind you before driving away from fire-sensitive locations such as areas with tall grass or campsites to check for signs of a developing fire.

Always use a spark arrester on internal combustion engines.

Read more: ‘If it can spark, it can cause a fire’: Tips on preventing human-caused wildfires

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.