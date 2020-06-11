Vehicle fire injures 1, partially shuts down overpass

The aftermath of a vehicle fire on the St. George Boulevard overpass that partially blocked the roadway and injured the driver, St. George, Utah, June 11, 2020 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries Thursday afternoon after her car caught fire on the St. George Boulevard overpass.

The St. George Fire Department responded to a report of a vehicle fire on the bridge over Interstate 15 around 3:50 p.m. The vehicle, a passenger car, was reported to be “fully engulfed” by flames.

“When fire crews got to the scene, there was one victim that had some minor injuries,” St. George Fire Capt. Coty Chadburn said.

The car had experienced either some mechanical or electrical failure that sparked a fire under the hood and caused the car to come to a stop in the westbound lanes of St. George Boulevard on the overpass.

The westbound lanes were quickly blocked by the St. George Fire Department and police officers as firefighters extinguished the flames.

The woman driving the car was subsequently taken to Dixie Regional Medical Center for care. The car was a total loss.

Access to the westbound lanes on the overpass would restored by 5 p.m.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.