Trained in multiple specialties, Plumb Dental provides an array of treatment options for healthy smiles

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Southern Utah has several quality dentists. No matter whom a person chooses for their dental work, they are likely to receive excellent care. At least that is what Dr. William Plumb of Plumb Dental in St. George said about his colleagues and peers in the area.

One of the reasons Plumb said that there is such a huge market for good dental practitioners in Southern Utah is because most of the dentists in the area have not fallen prey to some of the uglier effects often associated with the stress and anxiety of the job, such as prescription drug abuse or even suicide. For Plumb, there’s another reason why it’s hard to be a dentist in Southern Utah.

“The reason why practicing here is so difficult, is that the guy down the street from me is a really nice guy,” he said. “We are really fortunate to live in this area and be surrounded by a lot of talented practitioners.”

The two-time Best of Southern Utah winner has managed to rise to the top of his field in Southern Utah, a feat that Plumb considers pretty amazing given his practice’s difficult beginnings and the quality of the practitioners who surround him.

“Being able to stand out in this profession that I consider to be elite is really really good,” he said.

Plumb Dental was established in 2009 during the middle of the economic recession, and Plumb said there were times when he was worried that they wouldn’t make enough money to keep the lights on, let alone make payroll each month.

Still, the California native said he felt really good about opening his practice in Southern Utah.

Today the practice has grown to include another dentist – Dr. Trevor White, a University of Southern California dental school graduate – as well as a talented team of hygienists, assistants and office staff, and Plumb said he is grateful for the growth and the recognition the practice and his team have received through the Best of Utah competition.

“To go from where we started and to grow and to be recognized where you are being rewarded ‘best of,’ I feel like that is a really significant progression,” Plumb said.

There are myriad reasons Plumb Dental stands out as one of the best, but it all starts with a patient experience of open communication combined with state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment, which allows for better patient understanding of their treatment plans.

“You never get in a situation in our office where you don’t understand what is going on, and that trust in us makes them (our patients) want to stay at our office,” Plumb said.

In addition to the good communication, he added that the entire staff is well educated in multiple disciplines and specialties within dentistry, which means it is rare that they have to refer a patient out for additional care.

Plumb Dental’s array of available dental services includes general dentistry, dental hygiene, pediatric dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, dental implants, same-day crowns, sedation dentistry and much more.

“I think they (patients) are going to get excellent care just about anywhere they go in St. George,” Plumb said, “but if they come into my office, what they are going to get is someone who is trained in multiple specialties in dentistry so they have every option for treatment available to them. Every possibility can be explored.”

He added that he will do his utmost to make sure each patient who walks through his doors, be it for a root canal or a cosmetic procedure, is fully satisfied with their care.

“I am going to bend over backwards to make sure that they get the result that they want and that they are happy.”

Plumb Dental | Address: 427 W. 100 South | Telephone: 435-673-9606 | Hours of operation: Mondays, Tuesday, Thursdays and Fridays, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Website.

