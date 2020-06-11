Overturned semi trailer blocks on-ramp to I-15 on St. George Boulevard

ST. GEORGE — An overturned semitractor-trailer dumped its cargo of excavated wood, dirt and concrete onto an on-ramp of Interstate 15 Wednesday afternoon, blocking the entry to the freeway from St. George Boulevard.
A little before 4 p.m., the Utah Highway Patrol was dispatched to a scene where the trailer of a semi from Bryce Christensen Excavating was turned on its side. The excavated debris that poured out blocked parts of the on-ramps to northbound I-15 from both eastbound and westbound St. George Boulevard.
While there was still room for some of the westbound traffic to enter the interstate, the eastbound side was completely blocked off for more than two hours.
Utah Highway Patrol officers on the scene wouldn’t comment on the cause of the overturned truck and as of publication of this article, has not returned calls for comment.
The semi appeared to be turning from eastbound St. George Boulevard onto the I-15 on-ramp as the trailer overturned. A rut carved into the asphalt stretched about 50 feet from the back of the trailer. No other vehicles were damaged, and most of the damage to the trailer appeared to be on its right side.
A large crane was brought in to turn the trailer back up. Two bulldozers cleared out the debris.
