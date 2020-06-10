September 1, 1930 — June 2, 2020

Rolland “Rollie” Huntington Knight, age 89, passed away at home, surrounded by his loving family on June 2, 2020, in St. George, Utah. He was the son of Charles L. and Elsie Dansie Knight, born in Reno, Nevada on Sept. 1, 1930.

Dad grew up in Millcreek where he attended William Penn grade school, Granite Jr. High and graduated from Granite High School. He married his sweetheart of 66 years, Lois Vincent, on Feb. 9, 1950. Later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on June 11, 1951.

He joined the Air Force National Guard during the Korean War and was called to active duty at George Air Force Base in Victorville, California. In 1953, they returned to Salt Lake City, Utah. He owned a gas and service station for 12 years. Later Dad sold the gas station and spent 19 years as the service manager for Hayes Brothers Buick.

In 1984, Dad and Mom went on an LDS mission to the West Virginia, Charleston mission. They returned home to East Millcreek, where he worked a couple of years in various auto service positions, before moving to St. George in 1989. He worked for St. George Automotive until his retirement. He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served as Elders Quorum Counselor, Elders Quorum President, Assistant Scoutmaster, Sunday School President, Temple Worker in the Salt Lake Temple, Ward Secretary, Stake High Council Member, Bishop of the Morningside 5th Ward in St George, St. George Temple Missionary and Transient Bishop Welfare Square Missionary and Home Teacher. In November 2005, he was ordained to a Patriarch in the St. George Morningside Stake. Dad loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting and camping with his family, BYU sports, taking pictures and his dog, Chloe.

Dad is preceded in death by his loving wife of 66 years, Lois, and his dog, Chloe. He is survived by his six children: Sandra (Jay) Frischknecht, Diane (Dee) Cazier, Bradley (Paula) Knight, Brent (Diana) Knight, Blair (Wanda) Knight and Connie (Dan) Lippman; 30 grandchildren; 65 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank his wonderful friends and neighbors, the caregivers at Home Instead and Intermountain Hospice who so lovingly helped to care for him.

Interment will be at the St. George City Cemetery.

