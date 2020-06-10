Maria De Los Angeles Herrera Chaveste

January 2, 1945 — June 9, 2020

Maria “Martha” De Los Angeles Herrera Chaveste, 75, passed away June 9, 2020. She was born Jan. 2, 1945, in Guadalajara, Mexico to Ciro Herrera and Trinidad Chaveste. She married Ignacio Morales in Mexico City.

Martha was a devoted mother and grandmother. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family — especially birthday parties and holiday gatherings.

She is survived by her children: Julio, Veronica, Monserrat, Fernando, Maribel, Victor, Janet and Miriam; 31 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and sister, Mercedes Herrera.

A visitation will be held Thursday, June 11, 2020, from 5-8 p.m., with a Rosary at 6 p.m., at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah.

A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, June 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the St. George Catholic Church located at 259 W. 200 North. Interment will be at Tonaquint Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221.