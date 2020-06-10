Police seeking help locating suspect in multiple vehicle burglaries caught on surveillance video

CEDAR CITY — The Cedar City Police Department is looking for help from the community to identify the suspect believed to be responsible for multiple vehicle burglaries early Tuesday morning.

Cedar City Police Sgt. Clint Pollock told Cedar City News three vehicles that were left unlocked in the area of Monterey Drive were burglarized, and the suspect was captured on surveillance video.

See surveillance video of the suspect in the media player above.

“We had a few residents in that neighborhood get their cars burglarized and, fortunately, one of the neighbors caught the suspect on video,” Pollock said. “He had just opened that door and realizes there’s a camera and takes off running.”

The burglaries occurred around 3 a.m. Tuesday, and Pollock said only the individual in the surveillance video is suspected.

“There’s other angles (of footage) from the same home that only shows one suspect,” he said.

Officials currently have no reason to believe these incidents are connected to a string of vehicle burglaries that occurred in April.

“There’s always that possibility, but we just don’t have any specific evidence to say that they’re related,” Pollock said. “It’s that crime of opportunity of people checking doors looking for the ones that are unlocked.”

Pollock added that crimes of opportunity such as these can be deterred with the “9 p.m. routine.”

“By locking your vehicles, hiding your valuables and having lights on, you can help prevent those crimes of opportunity,” Pollock said.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or the burglaries is encouraged to contact the Cedar City Police Department at 435-586-2956.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.