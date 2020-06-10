‘With softest hands and with the most protection,’ Desert Pain Specialists treat pain on an individual basis

A welcome waiting room greets guests at Desert Pain Specialists, St. George, Utah, date not specified | Photo by Jeff Hauck courtesy of Desert Pain Specialists, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — When a person is in pain – be it joint or nerve pain, neck or spinal pain – it can be adversely mood and life altering. But finding the right pain clinic that will treat each patient’s unique circumstances with individual care, one with doctors who value empathy as an integral part of the treatment process, can be simple.

For Dr. Rachel Allen of Desert Pain Specialists, it all goes back to a single question: If it were her mother or another family member, would she send them to Desert Pain?

The short answer to her question, Allen said, is “yes” – and not just because she works there as a physician but because she knows that her family would be taken care of by the best doctors and staff and the most advanced techniques and tools available to help relieve a person’s pain.

“We are up to par with all the new technology,” Allen said, adding that the team at Desert Pain Specialists is always training in the latest diagnostic and treatment procedures in order to help give patients their lives back.

That is just one of the things Allen said she loves about her profession – the opportunity to use her skills, knowledge and what she called “the nerd” in her to look at each individual person, assess their needs and come up with a personalized treatment plan to better their life.

“To get people out of pain where they can go and visit their grandchildren, to give them their life back,” she said. “They are the reason I do it.”

Allen has a “wall of appreciation” in her office created from the many thank-you notes and stories she has received from patients and the family of her patients.

She keeps the mementos because they remind her of why she went into medicine in the first place.

“I really just wanted to help people. I wanted to make a difference in somebody else’s life and do something worthwhile,” she said. “Anytime you can leave a mark and make someone’s life a little bit better, what more could you want out of a life?”

The desire to help others and to be able to sit with them in their pain while they work toward solutions is a guiding principle not only for her but everyone at Desert Pain Specialists. They work toward leading with empathy and sympathy, Allen said.

“It is a very honorable thing to be able to sit and hold someone’s pain,” she said, adding that to really listen to the person and make them feel as if they are not just a number but rather an individual is incredibly important to her.

“You are the literal manifestation of this universe. You are special. You are so unique, and that is the way we need to treat you,” she said.

Desert Pain Specialists has been recognized by the Southern Utah community for the second year in a row in the Best of Southern Utah competition, and Allen said she is very grateful to a community that feels more like family for allowing her and Desert Pain to continue to be their pain physicians.

“Thank you for being our community, for being my community,” Allen said. “Thank you for trusting me. Thanking you for being vulnerable with me. I hold that vulnerability with softest hands and with the most protection.”

About Desert Pain Specialists

Desert Pain Specialists is Southern Utah’s premier interventional pain management team. The doctors and the entire staff are dedicated to helping patients find relief from their pain. Their state-of-the-art facility in St. George, Utah, allows them to offer unmatched quality of care for their patients.

Desert Pain Specialists is located in the new Riverfront Medical Center, 617 E. Riverside Drive, Suite 301 in St. George. The team has additional offices at 1760 N. Main St. in Cedar City and 340 Falcon Ridge Parkway, Suite 600, in Mesquite, Nevada.

Written by HOLLIE REINA, St. George News.

Resources

Desert Pain Specialists | Telephone: 435-216-7000 | Email: contact@desertpainspecialists.com | Website.

Locations: St. George: 617 E. Riverside Drive, Suite 301. Cedar City: 1760 N. Main St. Mesquite, Nevada: 340 Falcon Ridge Parkway, Suite 600.



