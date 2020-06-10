Best of Southern Utah winner Oral and Facial Surgery Institute promises patients they can ‘expect excellence’

Images of the facade of the Oral and Facial Surgery Institute, St. George, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of the Oral and Facial Surgery Institute, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — For over a decade, Dr. Shawn Davis and the staff at the Oral and Facial Surgery Institute in St. George have been providing Southern Utah with state-of-the-art life-changing treatments that help restore a person’s smile, confidence and oral health.

The Oral and Facial Surgery Institute strives to provide the best patient care across Southern Utah, offering treatments ranging from wisdom tooth removal with IV sedation to dental implants to “teeth in a day,” the All-on-4 teeth replacement procedure that surpasses traditional dentures by using state-of-the-art technology and only four implants.

But for the two-time Best of Southern Utah competition winner, it all starts before someone has even sat down in a chair.

“We stress the new patient experience from the first phone call to walking in,” practice manager Darian Kroff said.

It is the goal of the entire staff to take what could otherwise be a scary and difficult situation for the patient and make it into a positive experience.

“We know that people come in and they don’t feel well,” Kroff said. “When you have a toothache or something’s hurting, you’re just not at your best, and we turn that around for them and show them that it’s not as scary as you think it is, it’s not as painful as you think it is and just make it a good experience for them.”

They accomplish this in myriad ways, Kroff said, adding that it starts with greeting each person who walks in the door with a smile and by creating a connection of honesty and communication that helps alleviate worries associated with dental and facial pain, as well as the financial aspect of the whole process.

Kroff said that the personable team of front office and medical assistant staff are what makes the Oral and Facial Surgery Institute stand out.

“We get all the time from patients, ‘I have never been in an office with this energy. I’ve never seen so many people smile,'” Kroff said.

Kroff said that where some medical offices treat patients as just another number, at the Oral and Facial Surgery Institute, their patients are more like family.

“We’ll ask you how you’re doing. There’s a different feel,” she said of how people are treated from the moment they walk in until their procedures are complete.

Beyond the caring staff, the Oral and Facial Institute implements the most technologically advanced diagnostic and treatment equipment available for oral and reconstructive surgery to treating temporomandibular joints-temporomandibular disorder (TMJ-TMD), oral cancer and more.

And it is all led by Davis, a board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon who Kroff said goes above and beyond in his commitment to continuing education in his field.

Information from the institute’s website said the following about Davis’ continued training:

Dr. Davis attends and lectures at multiple meetings each year to provide cutting-edge technology and techniques for the benefit of his patients. He is also a founding board member of Seattle Study Club of Southern Utah.

In addition to his practice work, Davis works on-call for facial trauma patients with Intermountain Dixie Regional Medical Center. He is also the team surgeon for facial trauma in the sports medicine department at Dixie State University.

A winner in the Best of Southern Utah competition in multiple categories, including best doctor in 2019 and again this year, the Oral and Facial Surgery Institute lives by the slogan that patients should “expect excellence.”

“We are touched and honored to be nominated and voted the second time to win. It’s actually amazing,” Kroff said. “I think (patients) are always making the right choice when they come here. We’re always going to do our very best for them, we strive to do our very best all the time. Our slogan is ‘expect excellence’ and I can promise that that’s what you’ll get.”

