UPDATED: Structures, gas tanks threatened by ‘Pecan Fire’ near Hurricane

A pick-up truck with man's best friends among the cargo flees the Pecan Fire in Hurricane, Utah, on June 10, 2020. | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News

HURRICANE — A brush fire, dubbed the “Pecan Fire,” is burning near the Thompson Family Pecan Farm outside of Hurricane.

Updated 7:20 p.m. More information and photos from the scene.

The fire is burning around 5 acres and is currently threatening multiple structures, stored vehicles and pressurized gas tanks.

A group that had to evacuate their horses from a nearby stable said they saw how the fire began.

Those in the group, who refused to be identified, said those on the site were junking cars and using welding equipment without the use of water. They said the sparks started the fire.

Flames lept above the junked vehicles while cows continued to graze nearby. Despite a column of dark black smoke arching into the sky that could be seen all the way in St. George with leaping flames at their base, the scene was quiet yards from the fire itself except for a farmer still grazing with a tractor across the dirt road and the group with their horses.

That quiet was occasionally broken by the popping of the pressurized gas tanks on site.

The Virgin River also provided a barrier to the flames.

By around 7 p.m., firefighters appeared to have a handle on the fire, as the dark smoke gave way to a white-gray haze and the flames subsided. .

Multiple fire departments have responded to help suppress the blaze. Along with Hurricane Fire and Police, fire companies from Washington City, St. George, Colorado City and the Utah Division of Natural Resources were on scene and used a ladder truck among other equipment.

This is a developing story. The article will be updated as more information becomes available.

