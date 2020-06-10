TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Amy talk about their weekend picks:
See video at the top of this listing.
Weekend events | June 12 – June 14
Art
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Cosmic Realms: New Hours —until Sept. 22 | Admission: Free | Location: Art Provides, 35 N. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 2-5 p.m. | Chalk Paint® Paint Your Own Piece Workshop | Admission: $95 | Location: Reclaimed, 37 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 10 a.m. | Mini Leadership Summit | Admission: Free | Location: Holmstead Ranch Resort, 1000 Holmstead Ranch Road, Central.
- Friday, 6 p.m. | Walk With Ease-Online | Admission: Free | Location: Area Agency on Aging – Five County AOG, 1070 W. 1600 South, Building B, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Concealed Carry Class in Hurricane! Utah and/or Arizona | Admission: Various | Location: Cedar Post Pawn of Hurricane, 72 W. State St., Hurricane.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Detail Garage Polishing | Admission: Free | Location: Detail Garage, 1812 W. Sunset Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Wim Hof Method Fundamentals Workshop | Admission: Free | Location: Crossfit, 1449 N. 1400 West, Unit 6, St. George.
- Saturday, 5:30 p.m. | Reiki I Certification | Admission: $150 | Location: Downtown Yoga Awakened Soul, 50 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
Entertainment
- Thursday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | Fiddler on the Roof | Admission: $20 | Location: St. George Musical Theater, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday, 8 a.m. | Dance America’s Dixie Jam Stage 2020 | Admission: Various | Location: Dixie High School, St. George.
- Friday, 5 p.m. | Open Mic Night | Admission: Free| Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Friday, 7 p.m. | South West Rambo Concert | Admission: $7 | Location: Fox Theatre, 320 W. State St., Hurricane.
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Unsung Hero – Gentri & Southern Utah Heritage Choir | Admission: Various | Location: Cox Auditorium, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 7 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | “Hairspray” | Admission: $5-15 | Location: Hurricane Fine Arts Center, 92 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
Family
- Friday, 9 a.m. | Toddler Time | Admission: $9 | Location: House of Jump, 415 S. Dixie Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 10:30 a.m. | Summer Lego Challenges | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library – Santa Clara Branch, 1099 Lava Flow Drive, St. George.
Foods/vendors/charity
- Friday, 9 a.m. | Clucking It Up Farmstead Mobile Market – Kanab | Admission: Free | Location: Kanab.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Downtown Farmers’ Market | Admission: Free; food and beverage purchases vary | Location: Ancestor Square, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Indoor Market At The Fox Theatre | Admission: Free | Location: Fox Theatre, 320 W. State St., Hurricane.
- Saturday, 6 p.m. | Vegan Potluck | Admission: Free | Location: Vegan Society of Utah, 245 N. 200 West, St. George.
Music
- Friday, 5 p.m. | Outdoor Concert at Beaver Dam! | Admission: No cover; food and beverage purchases vary | Location: Littlefield, Arizona.
- Friday, 8 p.m. PDT | Gregg Peterson Band | Admission: No cover | Location: CasaBlanca Resort, Casino, Golf & Spa, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 6 p.m. | Desert Fusion | Admission: No cover; food and beverage purchases vary | Location: Wing Nutz, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 7:30-10 p.m. | Patrick McEwen | Admission: No cover; food and beverage purchases vary | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 8 p.m. | Live Music W/ Charlie! | Admission: No cover | Location: Policy Kings Brewery, 223 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Support Black Lives Matter | Admission: Free | Location: Kanab.
- Saturday, 1 p.m. | Iron Axe Open Tournament | Admission: Various | Location: Iron Axe Cedar City – Axe And Knife Throwing, 151 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Sunday, 6:30 p.m. | Sisterhood Ceremonial Dance | Admission: $30 | Location: Downtown Yoga Awakened Soul, 50 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Friday, 8 a.m. | Ride the Missing Link | Admission: Free | Location: Sullivan Virgin River Soccer Park, 965 S. Washington Fields Drive, Washington.
- Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. | 200 Hour Yoga Teacher Training | Admission: Free | Location: Zen Health and Wellness Spa, 296 S. State St., Suite #101, LaVerkin.
- Friday, 8 a.m., through Saturday, 11 p.m. | LHM Utah Summer Games | Admission: Various | Location: Cedar City.
- Friday, 6 p.m. | Love Wins: Restorative Yoga and Meditation for the 49 | Admission: Various | Location: Downtown Yoga Awakened Soul, 50 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
- Friday, 6:30 p.m. | Journey to Forearm Stand (Pincha Mayurasana) | Admission: $35 singles, $60 couples | Location: Be Hot Yoga and Be University, 558 E. Riverside Drive, Ste 210, St. George.
- Friday, 7 p.m., through Saturday, 7 a.m. | 2020 Yellowstone Half Marathon & 5K | Admission: Various | Location: Vacation Races.
- Saturday, 7:30-8:30 a.m. | Yoga in the Rock Bowl | Admission: Members, $10; nonmembers, $15 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Kanab 10K – Celebrating Kanab’s 150th Birthday | Admission: Various | Location: Kanab City Recreation, 26 N. 100 East, Kanab.
Have a tip for something happening next weekend?
Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.