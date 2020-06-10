TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Weekend events | June 12 – June 14

Art

Education/enlightenment

Entertainment

Family

Friday, 9 a.m. | Toddler Time | Admission: $9 | Location: House of Jump, 415 S. Dixie Drive, St. George.

Friday, 10:30 a.m. | Summer Lego Challenges | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library – Santa Clara Branch, 1099 Lava Flow Drive, St. George.

Foods/vendors/charity

Music

Nightlife/social

Friday, 11 a.m. | Support Black Lives Matter | Admission: Free | Location: Kanab.

Saturday, 1 p.m. | Iron Axe Open Tournament | Admission: Various | Location: Iron Axe Cedar City – Axe And Knife Throwing, 151 S. Main St., Cedar City.

Sunday, 6:30 p.m. | Sisterhood Ceremonial Dance | Admission: $30 | Location: Downtown Yoga Awakened Soul, 50 E. Tabernacle, St. George.

Outdoor/active/sporting

