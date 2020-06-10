TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Weekend events | June 12 – June 14

  • Friday, 9 a.m. | Toddler Time | Admission: $9 | Location: House of Jump, 415 S. Dixie Drive, St. George.
  • Friday, 10:30 a.m. | Summer Lego Challenges | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library – Santa Clara Branch, 1099 Lava Flow Drive, St. George.

  • Friday, 5 p.m. | Outdoor Concert at Beaver Dam! | Admission: No cover; food and beverage purchases vary | Location: Littlefield, Arizona.
  • Friday, 8 p.m. PDT | Gregg Peterson Band | Admission: No cover | Location: CasaBlanca Resort, Casino, Golf & Spa, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
  • Saturday, 6 p.m. | Desert Fusion | Admission: No cover; food and beverage purchases vary | Location: Wing Nutz, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
  • Saturday, 7:30-10 p.m. | Patrick McEwen | Admission: No cover; food and beverage purchases vary | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
  • Saturday, 8 p.m. | Live Music W/ Charlie! | Admission: No cover | Location: Policy Kings Brewery, 223 N. 100 West, Cedar City.

