Your smile is what makes you. At Nuvia Dental St. George, they are the smile makers

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — At Nuvia Dental Implant Centers, they are on a mission to make people smile.

Nuvia is a locally owned Utah company with offices in St. George, Provo and Salt Lake City. They are the “smile makers” and believe you deserve a new life full of overall health, confidence, and joy. In fact, that’s why they named their implant center Nuvia: Nu for “new” and via for “life” or “way.”

In a press release from Nuvia, the owners said if anyone is struggling with the embarrassment that can come from missing teeth or traditional dentures, “it doesn’t have to be like that.”

“There’s a better way at Nuvia.”

As part of this better way, at Nuvia Dental Implant Centers, they have created the SafeSmile Method to help you live your life to the fullest and smile confidently every day.

The SafeSmile Method consists of six steps:

See your future smile before you begin

At Nuvia they use the image of PreVu Smile to digitally compose your smile so they can show you the shape of the teeth, how big the teeth will be, the shade of the teeth and the overall contour of your teeth and smile. Feeling confident about how your smile will look is priceless.

Precision planning

In this step, they plan and “do” the surgery before the actual procedure. They create a “blueprint” using CT scans and intraoral scanners to see everything related to bone depth, width, length and quality of bone. The technology allows them through precise engineering to plan perfectly to give you the long-lasting smile you deserve. They are investing in technology because they are investing in you.

Only guided implants

At Nuvia, there is no freehand and no guessing. Their 3D guided implants have changed how they do surgery. With guided implants they can control the location, angulation and depth of where the surgeon places the implants to ensure the implants are placed accurately.

Built-in second opinion

One of the reasons they have created this built-in second opinion is because there are a lot of deferring dental philosophies from doctor to doctor. There is not just one right way to do something. Every surgical case is reviewed by two doctors. They review your case and discuss the best outcome for you.

One anesthesiologist and one dentist

At Nuvia, they want you to be as comfortable as possible in surgery with the best outcome. With the SafeSmile method, surgeons never perform anesthesia at the same time as the surgery. They stay 100% focused on you. Then, to get the best possible outcome, they have invested in having an anesthesiologist there with the surgeon. While he is focused on your sedation, the surgeon is focusing on you.

The penguin test

The penguin test allows them to know when your implants are ready. The penguin test involves an external device similar to a pen. They place the device over the implant to see how strong the interaction is at the time. You don’t want to hang a heavy picture on a nail hammered into drywall, and don’t be fooled by those implant centers who say “Get a new smile in one day.”

At Nuvia Dental, they are doing it right for you and are doing everything possible to be as safe as they can while providing you with the best possible outcome.

“Take action, make no excuses, live your life to the fullest.”

Nuvia Dental Implant Center is located at 437 S. Bluff St., Suite 102. Their hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Contact one of their specialists now at 435-292-5457, or go to their website and request your free consultation.

