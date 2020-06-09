Rebecca Hintze

June 9, 2020

October 7, 1951 — June 4, 2020

Rebecca Hintze, 68, of St. George, Utah, passed away on June 4, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. Rebecca was born on Oct. 7, 1951, to LeGrande and Marie Hintze in Salt Lake City, Utah. 

Rebecca is preceded in death by her parents, LeGrande Hintze and Marie Kankelborg Hintze

Rebecca is survived by her son Kenny Poulson and grandchildren, Kellen, Kennedy, Madden and Boston. 

There will be a viewing on Saturday, June 13, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed by a graveside service at the Tonaquint City Cemetery at 2 p.m.

