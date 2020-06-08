City of Mesquite to host grand opening for new upgrades to trail system

The newly upgrade city trail in Mesquite, Nevada, date not specified | Photo courtesy of the city of Mesquite, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The city of Mesquite will be holding the grand opening for the upgrades they have completed on the city’s trail system Tuesday at 8 a.m. Mayor Allan Litman said that the upgrades to the trail are beautiful and have been a big improvement from what the trail looked like previously.

The improvements to the city trail include landscaping with trees, plants and new rocks. Litman described the updates as “inviting,” with various ways to enjoy the trail, including use by skaters and cyclists as well as pedestrians.

The grand opening will take place next to the city’s recreation center, which recently reopened. Litman said that since people have been social distancing and following the rules in the recreation center, he thinks it will only make it easier to socially distance on the trail and outside while adding another place for people to exercise instead of the recreation center.

“Now you’ve got a well-landscaped, good looking trail,” he said. “We had shade covers put up one by one yesterday, seating areas like picnic tables underneath so it’s inviting.”

Litman is looking forward to the future use of the trail and the accessibility for all age groups and residents in Mesquite. He added that getting outside is a good way to not only exercise but it can be good for your mental health.

“To me I look at it as a common sense thing. Let’s say you’re jogging on the trail, the chances of contamination are pretty slim to say the least, but social distancing is a good idea. It’s just a common sense measure to try and be as proactive as we can.”

The mayor said that Mesquite City Council member George Gault played a big role in getting the ball rolling on the project, and local Mesquite companies donated some landscaping and time to get the trail done. Star Nursery donated plants, trees and other landscaping products.

“It’s going to get plenty of use, believe me,” Litman said.

