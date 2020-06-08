Rebecca Lou Whitney

June 6, 2020 — July 16, 1959

Becky gracefully battled with breast cancer, but, on Saturday morning, June 6, 2020, she peacefully passed away surrounded by those she loved.

She was born July 16, 1959, to the wonderful parents of Garry C. and Gwen (Kern) Prisbrey in Las Vegas, Nevada. She married Kevin F. Whitney on July 8, 1978 and they have had an endearing marriage for 42 years.

Her daughter, Kristy (Whitney) Leany, is married to Andrew P. Leany and they have two children, Katelyn and Colten Leany that she cherished her time with. She is survived by her father, Garry C. Prisbrey and her brothers and sisters: Brian and Sarah Prisbrey, Bruce and Annette Prisbrey and Chris and Brenda Viet. Becky was very close to her brothers and sister in laws Tony and Trudee Whitney, Brent and Lisa Whitney, and Larry and Alice Williams. As well as her mother and father in law Zelda and Larry Stott and John Whitney. She has many nieces and nephews she is proud of.

Becky was full of passion and had a strong love of life. She was an outdoor enthusiast and she loved the beauty of her surroundings. She had strong passions and talent in music and art. She loved to play the piano, sew, and read. She is well known for her artist talents in oil, pastel and watercolor. Her greatest joy was teaching these talents to people with the same interests. She started her career in business and finance and succeeded well at it, becoming one of a few women to pass the series seven tests in financial licensing. She left finance to open her own store: A Passion for Painting, where she encountered many friends and taught many her lifelong passion.

She was very talented, but would always say, “Talent isn’t something you are just born with, it is a passion you work for. Pursue your passion and continue working to perfect your talents.” Becky has a long list of honors, accomplishments, and recognitions within the art society, but she is most proud to contribute alongside her best students, friends and fellow teachers. She loved to teach and did so until her last breath.

She had a second home and store in Panguitch, Utah where she loved to hike, explore, and live every moment to the fullest. She would always be busy, and we had a hard time keeping up with her, even while she was taking chemotherapy treatments. She loved to share her love of quilting and sewing at this store. The balloon and quilt festival in Panguitch were events she looked forward to every year.

Of all the things Becky accomplished and learned throughout her life, her greatest joy was family and friends. She loved her grandkids, nieces and nephews very much. Becky was a loving wife, sister, aunt, mother and grandmother and she loved you all very much. She was always sewing or making something for everyone, she encouraged everyone around her to always be working toward a goal and she loved teaching her grandkids the importance of following their own passions in life.

On behalf of Becky and her family, we would like to thank the Cancer Center, her team of physicians, nurses and infusion services. We would like to thank the Sun Tree home health and hospice team.

We will have a viewing for family and friends on Thursday, June 11 from 6-8 p.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary. We invite all friends and family to come to a short private viewing Friday, June 12 from 9-10 a.m. followed by a funeral service 10-11 a.m. A private graveside service in Panguitch, Utah Friday, June 12, 2020, at 4 p.m.

In lieu of donations, you may send it directly to the Primary Children’s Hospital at 100 Mario Capecchi Dr, Salt Lake City, Utah 84113

Arrangements under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah, 84770. (435) 673-2454.