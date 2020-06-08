Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

Firefighters respond to a two-alarm fire at the Genpak plastics facility in Cedar City, Utah, June 6, 2020. | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, June 6-7.

CEDAR CITY — A two-alarm fire burned at the Genpak plastics facility in Cedar City Saturday afternoon, triggering a response that included more than 50 firefighters from multiple agencies.

ST. GEORGE — On Saturday afternoon, a mountain biker was on the Milky Way mountain biking trail, which runs along the southwest side of St. George Airport, when he crashed. The biker then called 911 to get help. When he called 911, the call was used to get a GPS location which ultimately helped a Mercy Medical Air Transport helicopter find him.

FEATURE — Even during a pandemic, when my boy came to me recently complaining that his stomach felt like it “fell out,” I wasn’t automatically panicking for a couple reasons.

One, my son’s proclivity for illness. Although he had RSV when he was about 3 months old and has been unofficially diagnosed by the pediatrician as having asthma, he’s not a frail child. But every cold goes to his chest, and he has spats of time where he seems to “feel bad” fairly often.

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — A recent event involving an alleged criminal act by someone unrelated to the business has thrust family-owned Discount Pawn into the spotlight.

Discount Pawn co-owners Derrik and Mandy L. Staheli awoke Friday to find themselves in the middle of an unfortunate coincidence having to do with Mandy’s name.

ST. GEORGE — A protest that drew around 200 people in St. George the night of May 30 started with just one person. Since then, several protests with even larger crowds have followed.

St. George resident Gigi Reed has never organized a protest or worked as an advocate. She was an administrative assistant and a mother. But she was disturbed by what she saw as the continued mistreatment of people of color at the hands of law enforcement exemplified by the May 26 killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

