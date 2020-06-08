June 5, 2020

Nita Alta Heder Jensen, age 88, passed away June 5, 2020, in Toquerville, Utah. Nita was born in Whittier, California, and was the last surviving child of eight children to Alta Richardson and J. Earl Heder.

Nita was a wife, mother, nurse, massage therapist, seamstress and artist. She left a legacy of love in the paintings, blessing dresses, quilts, rugs and porcelain dolls she made for her family and friends. She served six full-time missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints around the world.

Nita is survived by her husband Morgan Jensen; children Marcia Jensen, Lora Merkling, Shirley Ellsworth, Joi Bodine and Bill Bodine. She was also previously married to Ellsworth Ray and Bill Bodine, with a total of 26 children and stepchildren, 111 grandchildren and an ever-growing number of great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Toquerville City Cemetery. A visitation will be held prior from 8:30-9:15 a.m. at Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah, 1316 S. 400 East, St. George, Utah.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Philanthropies, formerly LDS Philanthropies. Family and friends are invited to share tributes online at www.SerenityStG.com. Arrangements and memorial tree planting by Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah, 986-9100.