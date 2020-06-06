Discount Pawn, Best of Southern Utah 2020 winner, sets record straight on ‘Mandy Staheli’ coincidence

Best of Southern Utah winner Discount Pawn, St. George, Utah, date not specified | Photo by Andrew Pinckney, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — A recent event involving an alleged criminal act by someone unrelated to the business has thrust family-owned Discount Pawn into the spotlight.

Discount Pawn co-owners Derrik and Mandy L. Staheli awoke Friday to find themselves in the middle of an unfortunate coincidence having to do with Mandy’s name. The night before, a woman named Mandy Monay Staheli — who has no relation to or association with Discount Pawn or the Stahelis — was arrested for allegedly drawing a gun on a protester in downtown St. George.

Derrik Staheli says he wishes to set the record straight that his sweet wife and coworker Mandy L. Staheli has no involvement whatsoever in Friday’s incident. He is looking to get that message out loud and clear for anyone who may have a misunderstanding about his wife and Discount Pawn.

In fact, the Stahelis make it a point to be engaged members of the community who are seeking to make Southern Utah a better place by constantly looking for opportunities to hold fundraisers, charity events and donate to those in need.

Discount Pawn has been in business for over five years and is locally owned and operated by the Staheli family, who have lived in the Southern Utah area for over 50 years.

Discount Pawn was once again voted Best Pawn Shop in the Best of Southern Utah 2020 competition. They also won Best Antique and Collectible Store, Best Consignment and Thrift Store and received the Silver Award for Best Gold Store.

“This wouldn’t have been possible without our amazing, loyal customers,” Derrik Staheli said. “We have the Best reputation and online reviews because we love and try our best to take care of our customers.”

Discount Pawn is a full-service pawn shop that buys and loans on gold and silver, diamonds, firearms, electronics, power tools and more.

“Whether you’re looking to buy, sell, consign, pawn or trade your items of value, think of Southern Utah’s Best Pawn Shop, Discount Pawn!”

For more information, call Derrik Staheli at 435-688-2000 or email him at discountpawnutah@gmail.com.

Discount Pawn is located at 790 S. Bluff St. in St. George and 134 E. Main St. in Enterprise. Follow them on Facebook here.

